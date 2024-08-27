Book Excerpt: What Everyone Gets Wrong About Nicobar's Indigenous Communities

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

Patai Takaru means “the big island” in the southern Nicobarese language. Known to most of us as Great Nicobar, it is the largest among the more forgotten and marginalised islands in the Nicobar district of the Andaman Nicobar archipelago.

Of all the attributes and unique features of Great Nicobar Island, the least studied and therefore the most misunderstood are its two indigenous communities – the Shompen and the Great Nicobarese.

The Shompen are forest dwellers, said to have "first arrived in Great Nicobar more than 10,000 years ago, and the Nicobarese, who are a more plural community than the Shompen, live along the coast of the island.