Why Centre's Nod to 'Holistic' Infra Project in Nicobar Is Not So Holistic

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has granted an in-principle (Stage 1) clearance for the diversion of 130.75 sq km of forest in Great Nicobar Island for a massive infrastructure project. The Quint takes a look at why this move could prove to be disastrous.
Who is the Project Being Spearheaded By? The 'Holistic Development of Great Nicobar Islands in Andaman and Nicobar Islands' project is being spearheaded by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation under a vision plan conceived by the NITI Aayog, the Centre's public policy think tank.
What are the Main Components of the Project? According to a pre-feasibility report for the NITI Aayog, prepared by AECOM India, a Gurugram-based consulting firm, the project has four components. They are:
An International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT), with the capacity to handle 14.2 million TEUs (unit of cargo capacity) eventually
A greenfield international airport handling a peak hour traffic of 4,000 passengers both ways
A township and a gas and solar power plant
A 450-MVA gas and solar power plant spread over 16,610 hectares in Great Nicobar Islands
Why is the Project Being Carried Out? The goal of the project is “ to enable the overall development of Great Nicobar Island, with a diverse and robust economy based on maritime services, tourism amongst other economic drivers.”
Is there a National Security Interest in the Project? The move is also strategically crucial. As highighted in the Environemental Impact Assesement (EIA) report, the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) is "strategically located" beacuse of its proximity to a major international sea route which carries about 20-25 percent of global sea trade and 35 percent of world oil supplies. "This strategic location presents immense opportunities to further strengthen India’s trading position in the world by developing an International Transshipment Terminal at the GNI."
The EIA report also notes that the project will "counter foreign power consolidation in the Indian Ocean Region".
What is the Cost of the Mega Project? The cost of the project is Rs 72,000 crore, according to the EIA report.
How Many Trees Will Be Felled for this Mega Project? The project will lead to the felling of 8.52 lakh trees in phases, according to the minutes of a meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Ministry of MoEFCC, held on 24 May. The project is also estimated to lead to loss of about of 12 to 20 hectares of mangrove cover, as per the EIA report
Spread over a little more than 1,000 sq km, GNI is home to an immensely rich ecosystem. The island is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, multiple forest types and one of the best-preserved tropical rainforests in the world.
It is also home to 648 species of flora and 330 species of fauna, including rare and endemic ones like the Nicobar wild pig, Nicobar tree shrew, the Great Nicobar crested serpent eagle, Nicobar paradise flycatcher, and the Nicobar megapode (which is listed as 'vulnerable‘ in the IUCN Red List of threatened species).
Environmentalists and biodiversity experts have objected strongly to this project as they fear it will put the island's ecosystem in peril.
As Pankaj Sekhsaria, author of the book Islands in flux – the Andaman and Nicobar Story, who has closely studied the islands and written several research articles around it noted in his report A Monumental Folly, that the project is being sold under a very misleading framing of 'holistic development'.
"To go ahead with it will be to perpetuate a monumental folly the price paid for which cannot be even comprehended," he writes.
Over the last two years, numerous concerns have been raised over the projects by activists, environmentalists, and even the EAC over the project. Some of the the concerns raised include:
The hazards of developing a township on a sesimically volatile land.
The impact on coastal nesting sites of the vulnerable leatherback sea turtle.
The loss of forest cover.
Last year, large swathes of coastal land area, including portions of the Great Nicobar Biosphere Reserve and Galathea Bay were de-notified (stripped of their protected status) to make way for the project.
A few weeks later, another expert committee of the environment ministry approved a plan to declare a zero extent eco-sensitive zone (ESZ, an ecologically sensitive zone which is in effect non-existent) for the Galathea National Park, thus availing the entire low-lying coastal area along the island’s east coast for the project.
As Pankaj Sekhsaria points out that issues of the geological volatility of these islands have also not been factored in on in the project.
In December 2018, a tender document by WAPCOS Limited for a ‘Traffic Study for Creating Transshipment port at South Bay, Great Nicobar Island’ justified the ICTT by noting that “the topography of the island is best suited, which has not been damaged much even by the tsunami on 26.11.2004 (sic)”.
However a 2005 report by a multi-disciplinary team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, recorded witness accounts of 8-metre-high tsunami waves hitting the Great Nicobar coast on 26 December 2004. “The lighthouse at Indira Point, the southernmost tip of the Great Nicobar Island, which was on high ground before the earthquake,” the report notes, “is now under water, indicating a land subsidence of about 3-4 m
The EIA report also said the coral reef along the coast of the bay could be destroyed by dredging while the port is being constructed.
The township, airport, and thermal power plant will all come up in areas with dense forest cover, which will affect the biodiversity “significantly”, the EIA said.
There has been strong criticism of the Centre's decision to go ahead with the project as environmentalists say it could be a death knell for the island's diverse ecosystem.
Dr Manish Chandi, a researcher who has been working in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the interface between communities and the natural environment for close to 20 years, told The Quint that though he is not against development it should not come at the cost of the environment and the rights of the indigenous people. He termed the decision "arbritrary".
"There are some issues in the proposal that i would like to address. It is true that connectivity in the GNI is an issue and the project is a demand by the settler community that started settling in the island since the 70s who wanted better access to resources. In the EIA report, mitigation measures have been proposed such as translocation of coral reefs and the leatherback turtles that will be affected due to the consruction but my question is what about the reefs that will be destroyed forever."
He also pointed out that the project envisages that about 6.5 lakh people will inhabit the island in the future, up from the present 8,067.
The project has already displaced some indegenious communities like the Shompens and the Nicobarese, pointed out Dr Chandi.
"The Nicobarese people who were forcefully relocated want to go back to their homes as they have lost their source of livelihoods, have no jobs. They have even written two letters to the government about it but have not received any response. The tribes are of the opinion that the project is being carried out but not keeping their interests in mind and it is solely for the benefit of the people from the mainland," he said.
Leo Saldanha, founding trustee and coordinator of Environment Support Group, told The Quint that the move is a colossal disaster. "It is sheer madness." He equated it to Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro's policies that loosened laws and regulations meant to protect the Amazon forest from landgrabbers, miners and loggers.
He also said that the project makes a mockery of the Forest Conservation Act. "India is making big claims at the ongoing COP27 climate summit in Egypt yet it has given clearance to a project that makes a mockery of the Forest Conservation Act where the rights of the indigenous people who are supposed to have access to the use of forest land have been stamped out," he added.
