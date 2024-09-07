A 'Major Port' in Great Nicobar Island: A Byproduct of 'Make in India' Syndrome?

Our climate change coverage needs your ideas, insights, and support as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a member – and empower our stories.

It looks as if the Government of India has made up its mind to make Galathea Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands an international transshipment hub despite many an informed commentators repeatedly highlighting its negative impact on the environmental and tribal well-being.

On 6 September, the government designated Galathea Bay on the Great Nicobar Island as a 'Major Port'. The proposed International Container Transshipment Terminal project, along with an international airport and a township for 3.5 lakh residents – both presumably to service the port and cater to mass tourism – will cost the government Rs 44,000 crore and will be developed under a public-private partnership model.