Kerala’s Climate Crisis: A Dire Need for Climate-Literate and Committed Leaders

The grim death toll continues to rise as Kerala grapples with the aftermath of the devastating landslide in Wayanad, which has claimed over 400 lives, with hundreds more missing.

Yet, amidst this profound human loss, a troubling narrative is emerging. The political discourse in Kerala has already shifted gears, bypassing the important task of understanding the catastrophe to focus prematurely on resettlement and rehabilitation. The government's call for crowdfunding and a salary challenge to rebuild Wayanad is a commendable display of solidarity, but it is a mere band-aid on a gaping wound.