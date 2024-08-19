Kerala’s Climate Crisis: A Dire Need for Climate-Literate and Committed Leaders

advertisement
The grim death toll continues to rise as Kerala grapples with the aftermath of the devastating landslide in Wayanad, which has claimed over 400 lives, with hundreds more missing.
Yet, amidst this profound human loss, a troubling narrative is emerging. The political discourse in Kerala has already shifted gears, bypassing the important task of understanding the catastrophe to focus prematurely on resettlement and rehabilitation. The government's call for crowdfunding and a salary challenge to rebuild Wayanad is a commendable display of solidarity, but it is a mere band-aid on a gaping wound.
In short, Kerala's political class is alarmingly deficient in climate literacy. With over a decade of reporting on the state, I've observed first-hand that few politicians can coherently discuss climate change for even a few minutes. This is particularly concerning given Kerala's escalating vulnerability to natural disasters since 2017.
While scientists attribute landslides in the state to increased rainfall, weak terrain, and human activities, the Kerala Climate Change Action Plan 2023-30 published in 2022, notes that the region is experiencing abnormal heat and rainfall. Additionally, a Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, prepared by the UN and the Kerala government following the 2018 floods that claimed nearly 450 lives, underscored the critical need for adopting climate change resilience measures in 2018 October.
The PDNA report emphasised that enhancing climate literacy and encouraging decentralised action for both adaptation and mitigation are essential for building climate resilience. It also highlighted the need for every local government to develop a climate change adaptation plan. Additionally, the report adds that individuals should be educated about the climate impact of their personal choices, including their diet, mode of transport, and overall lifestyle.
Unfortunately, the ongoing challenges and recurring tragedies starkly reveal that neither the political leadership responsible for policy-making nor the bureaucracy tasked with implementation has shown significant interest in these recommendations or in addressing the issues stemming from the disaster.
The main obstacles to rapid and extensive climate action are not just scientific or technological; they are also social and, therefore, fundamentally political. Politicians can play a crucial role in achieving deep, rapid, and sustained societal decarbonisation. They can significantly influence how responsive the government is to citizens' preferences.
I strongly believe that politicians with a strong grasp of scientific concepts related to climate change are better positioned to make informed decisions and implement effective policies. Scientific literacy will allow them to analyse complex data, interpret reports, and engage meaningfully with experts.
This understanding not only improves their ability to communicate climate issues to the public but also enhances their credibility and respect. By navigating the complexities of environmental science, these policymakers can make more sustainable decisions, benefiting both current and future generations. In a rapidly changing world, scientific literacy is a crucial tool for driving meaningful action on climate change.
In Kerala, only a few politicians seem to fully understand, research, and accept climate change as a present reality rather than a distant concern.
The exception to the norm was the late Indian National Congress leader PT Thomas. About a decade ago, when ecology experts Madhav Gadgil and Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan released their reports advocating for the protection of the Western Ghats, PT Thomas—then the parliamentarian for Idukki, a region within the Western Ghats—supported their recommendations.
Thomas's negative experience may be leading Kerala's politicians to avoid discussing climate change, especially the human activities that trigger disasters. Unfortunately, Keralite politicians often focus on social engineering and debating issues like Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank. As a result, they rarely address climate change with the urgency it deserves, despite its current impact on lives and livelihoods.
When India gained independence from British rule, its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, recognised the severe socio-economic challenges facing the country. Despite his socialist leanings, he copied Communist-ruled Soviet-style five-year plans. His strategies lifted millions of Indians out of poverty and set them on a path to progress.
Similarly, Indira Gandhi, India's second Prime Minister, nationalised the banks to ensure government control over this crucial sector, understanding its critical role in the economy. Later Prime Minister Manmohan Singh embraced liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation to adapt to the evolving global landscape. These leaders demonstrated a keen awareness of the country’s needs, made informed decisions, and had the determination to drive change.
In contrast, many politicians in Kerala today seem to lack essential climate literacy and are reluctant to challenge their voter base. This hesitation has led to inaction and a failure to tackle pressing issues, resulting in preventable disasters. While past Indian leaders demonstrated the vision and determination needed to address their country's needs, it is crucial for today’s leaders to similarly rise to the challenge and act decisively for the nation's welfare.
Climate literacy, therefore, is a must for Keralite politicians.
(Rejimon Kuttappan is an independent journalist, labour migration specialist and author of Undocumented [Penguin 2021]. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
