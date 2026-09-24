ECI Lapses: Gyanesh Kumar Must Answer and Not Hide Behind Govt Defence

The recent Indian Express report on the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s functioning has exposed the reality we always knew, but pretended not to know. Well before the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar took charge as the ECI chief, serious doubts were raised by various political parties and civil society.

The way communal statements by the ruling dispensations were ignored during elections, and Opposition leaders were penalised without proper scrutiny, cast suspicion on the ECI. It was openly argued that the election body was no longer an institution of credibility—and was not functioning with the independence and integrity constitutionally mandated.

No wonder that in every Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) survey, people‘s trust in the ECI declined consistently. It was undeniable that a level-playing field, the moral harbinger of an independent institution, was not provided to the Opposition, and with the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar, even the pretension of independence was gone. Every appeal and petition by the Opposition leaders was thrown in the dustbin with great scorn and contempt.