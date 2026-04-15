Delimitation Bill is a 3-Step Vote Chori Against Opposition

(Exposing the manipulation of India's electoral institutions, is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Become a member and support our work)

The Narendra Modi government is all set to table the Delimitation Bill - it will involve redrawing boundaries of constituencies and increasing the total number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850. The total number of seats in each state will be changed as per the latest census.

So far, delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats has been completed in one state and one Union Territory: Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. The manner in which this was done in these two places gives us an indication of what could happen nationwide.

Two processes explain how the entire exercise may be conducted in a way that benefits the BJP.