27 Lakh Deleted: Bengal's Voter Purge is Clustered In Minority & TMC Bastions

Murshidabad alone accounts for 4.55 lakh deletions, the highest in the state. It is followed by North 24 Parganas (3.25 lakh), Malda (2.39 lakh), South 24 Parganas (2.22 lakh), and Purba Bardhaman (2.09 lakh).

Together, these five districts make up over 53 percent of all deletions in West Bengal.

At a late night press conference on Monday, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), announced that the voters’ list for the first phase would be frozen at midnight.

"Voters whose names have been deleted by judicial officials can approach the appellate tribunal. If their names are cleared by the tribunal, they will be included in the voters’ list and can cast their votes later, but not in this election," he said.

For context, nearly 60 Lakh electors were marked as 'under adjudication' after the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in West Bengal. These were electors who were marked 'doubtful' by Election Officers during the revision process.