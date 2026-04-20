West Bengal: Nearly 7 Lakh Voters Added Ahead Of Polls; EC Yet to Give Details

West Bengal’s electoral rolls have seen a significant increase ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, with nearly 7,00,000 new voters added between the publication of the final list on 28 February and the close of nominations. The additions were made through Form-6 applications, and the total electorate in the state now stands at approximately 68.2 million. The state is scheduled to vote in two phases on 23 April and 29 April.