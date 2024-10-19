Why Didn't India Handle Nijjar's Case in a Way Similar to That of Pannun?

It is unlikely that Canada will field evidence gathered through intelligence sources like telephone intercepts or even the possible bugging of the Indian High Commission to implicate Indian diplomats. It is doubtful if such evidence will be acceptable to the court.

The evidence will focus on the arrested persons, based on their surveillance and identification for the past year, and their role in the plots as drivers, shooters and spotters. Interrogations may have revealed evidence of conspiracy and details of a larger network.

Links to the High Commission or our intelligence agencies might surface as they have in the case of the United States. In the latter, the Indian government seems to have cut loose the alleged Indian agent Vikash Yadav. Whether he is extradited to the US to face the charges or not remains to be seen.