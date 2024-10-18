US Charges 'Indian Spy' in Plot to Kill Gurpatwant Pannun: Who is Vikash Yadav?

The United States Department of Justice on Thursday, 17 October filed charges of murder-for-hire and money laundering against alleged Indian intelligence agent Vikash Yadav in connection with the plot to assassinate Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City.

“The defendant, an Indian government employee, allegedly conspired with a criminal associate and attempted to assassinate a US citizen on American soil for exercising their First Amendment rights,” said Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray.

The criminal associate referred to here is a person called Nikhil Gupta who was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the US to face trial in the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun.

The FBI has also put Yadav on its list of wanted fugitives.

So, who is Vikash Yadav?

What are the allegations against him?

Why is this indictment important?

We will try and answer these questions in this piece.