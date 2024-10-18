Trudeau's Action Against India for 'Political Gains': How True is MEA's Claim?

While several supporters of Trudeau continue to call for accountability on the part of the Indian government, there has been a shift of support away from Trudeau over the recent escalation with India – with some Opposition leaders and Canadian media outlets buying into the 'political gains' narrative.

Some, however, label that to be an unfair assessment, stating that the escalation was not a political move and that the public explanation – which is that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation led to the decision to expel Indian diplomats – was by far the most likely.

Xavier Delgado, Research Associate at the Canada Institute, says that the Liberals' concerns stem largely from dissatisfaction with the economy instead of loss of support among certain groups.

Canada's economy has been nosediving on the back of high unemployment rates, a severe crunch in housing, and high prices at grocery stores – with many pointing the finger at Trudeau and his government.

"If this were a political move, it would be an ineffective one that barely moves the needle for their [Liberals'] electoral prospects as they were already polling well amongst the Sikh community and this would not net them much new support," Delgado told The Quint.

That being said, there is no taking away from the fact that Trudeau's political career is in deep water.