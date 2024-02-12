How a Recent MP HC Order on an Unlawful Demolition Adds to Shelter Jurisprudence

It has become fashionable now for local administrations to demolish any house by drawing up proceedings without complying with the principles of Natural Justice, observed Justice Vivek Rusia of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, while awarding a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the petitioners whose houses were illegally demolished by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC).

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was hearing a Writ Petition titled “Smt. Radha Langri and Anr vs. the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Ujjain,” filed by two individuals, Radha Langri and Vimla Gurjar, who sought compensation from the UMC for the illegal demolition of their houses.

The contentions with regard to the serving of notice and the granting of time are illustrated below in table 1.0.