Instant Injustice: On Communal Polarisation and Bulldozer Politics in Udaipur

The hasty 'bulldozer justice' on the lines of similar actions in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh raises serious questions. Beyond the fundamental issue of why a family should be punished for the misdeed of its minor child, the demolition of a house surrounded by lots of other houses makes one wonder why the house of only the Muslim juvenile was singled out for bulldozer action. If, as the Forest Department claims, the house of the stabbing suspect stood on forest land, why were the other houses in that locality not considered illegal? This “pick and choose” approach of the government seems a grave violation of fundamental rights and principles of natural justice.

In addition, state authorities have no explanation for the curious coincidence that the Forest Department woke up to the ‘illegality’ of the Muslim boy’s house just hours after the stabbing incident. Was the forest department waiting for this incident to remove the encroachment? Also, when the stabbing suspect and his family were only tenants, why was the owner punished? In a video circulated soon after the demolition, a man who calls himself Rashid Khan and is the landlord of the house says, “Why is the administration demolishing my house?....This is a huge injustice, and I have lost my house for no fault of mine.”