Mere Guidelines Are Not Enough. Officials Must Be Punished for Bulldozing Lives

Although many of these cases may involve genuine violations of building regulations, these demolitions have had little to do with them; instead, they function as tools of collective punishment, driven by a communal agenda. Despite this and the blatant illegality of these actions, the judiciary has largely failed to act. It has, however, occasionally voiced concerns. For example, the Punjab and Haryana High Court questioned the Haryana government on the Nuh demolitions, asking whether they amounted to “ethnic cleansing”.

The court observed , “We are constrained to issue notice to the State as it has come to our attention that the State of Haryana is using force and demolishing buildings on the pretext of riots occurring in Gurugram and Nuh... The issue also arises whether the buildings belonging to a particular community are being destroyed under the guise of law and order, amounting to ethnic cleansing.”