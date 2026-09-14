All in a Day's Work: Xi Jinping's BRICS Diplomacy May Have a Geopolitical Price

The Chinese Army top brass was of the view that India only understands the language of power, and hence, their defence forces need to teach India a lesson by displaying the considerable might of their fighting machine. By way of record, China shares border with 14 of its neighbours and it has settled its border with12 of them.

Only Bhutan and India have unsettled borders with China. Bhutan, too, is on course of settling it—leaving just India. Informed sources in the government made it amply clear to NSA Doval that he should convey to his counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and his boss that they should not "embarrass Delhi and engage in mindless adventurism when the countries of the BRICS grouping were converging at India’s capital," an expert in India’s security establishment told The Quint.

It is learnt that the Chinese wanted guarantees about Indian sincerity in sorting out border issues.