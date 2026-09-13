Over 60 Tibetans Detained In Delhi During Protest Against Xi Jinping Visit

On the night of 12 September, Delhi Police detained 64 members of the Tibetan Youth Congress near Bhairon Marg, close to Bharat Mandapam, as they protested against the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India.

The protesters carried Tibetan national flags and attempted to approach the BRICS Summit venue before being stopped and detained by police officials.

Visuals from the scene showed some protesters being physically restrained and taken into custody.

The detainees were subsequently transported to four different police stations: Mandawali, Ashok Vihar, Madhu Vihar, and Gazipur. No injuries were reported during the detentions.