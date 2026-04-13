'Mischievous Attempts': India Rejects China’s Renaming Of Places in Arunachal

India has officially rejected China’s recent move to assign new names to several locations in Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that such actions are considered “fictitious” and do not alter the status of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India. The government emphasised that these attempts undermine ongoing efforts to normalise bilateral relations between the two countries.
According to The Hindu, the Ministry of External Affairs described China’s actions as “mischievous attempts” to introduce false claims and manufacture baseless narratives. The official statement reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh “was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Indian government warned that such moves could negatively impact the process of normalising ties between India and China. The Ministry urged China to refrain from actions that inject negativity into bilateral relations and undermine efforts to create better understanding.
As highlighted by Scroll, China has a history of renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh, referring to the region as “Zangnan” and claiming it as part of “South Tibet.” India has consistently rejected these claims and maintained its stance on the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, China’s recent administrative actions include the creation of a new county named Cenling in Xinjiang, near the borders of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan. Indian officials view these steps as part of a broader strategy to assert territorial claims in sensitive border regions.
Coverage revealed that India has previously protested similar renaming exercises by China in 2017, 2021, 2023, and 2024, particularly during periods of heightened tension along the Line of Actual Control. These actions are seen as attempts to bolster China’s claims over disputed territories.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that “such attempts by China at introducing false claims and manufacturing baseless narratives cannot alter the undeniable reality that these places and territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”
“These actions by the Chinese side detract from ongoing efforts to stabilise and normalise India-China bilateral ties. China should refrain from actions which inject negativity into relations and undermine efforts to create better understanding,” the spokesperson said.
Analysis showed that the Chinese Civil Affairs Ministry has released multiple lists of standardised names for places in Arunachal Pradesh over recent years. Despite these efforts, India’s position remains unchanged regarding the sovereignty of the region.
Diplomatic sources indicated that as details emerged, the region’s proximity to the Line of Actual Control continues to be a focal point for both security and administrative measures by India, reinforcing its control and presence in Arunachal Pradesh.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.