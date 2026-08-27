India-China Border Talks: Can ‘Early Harvest’ Pave the Way for a Settlement?

The People’s Republic of China was founded in October 1949, and India established diplomatic relations with it in April 1950. Although the early relationship was shaped by ‘Panchsheel’ (the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence), the border was never clearly settled.

India claims that China is in illegal occupation of about 38,000 sq km of Indian territory in Aksai Chin and 5,180 sq km of the Shaksgam Valley, the latter having been ceded to China by Pakistan in 1963. China calls Arunachal Pradesh ‘Zangnan’, or South Tibet, and claims about 90,000 sq km of the territory. For analytical purposes, the border dispute is generally divided into three sectors:

Western Sector: In this stretch between India’s Ladakh and China’s Xinjiang, the disputed areas are in Aksai Chin, Demchok and Chumar. The dispute over Aksai Chin traces to the ‘Great Game’ between the British-Russian empires, and the British failure to clearly demarcate a legal border between China and its erstwhile Indian colony. The Johnson-Ardagh Line (1865) places Aksai Chin in J&K, while the Macartney-MacDonald Line (1893) shows it under Chinese control. In 1954, China protested India’s claim over Aksai Chin based on the Johnson Line, which India considers the correct interpretation based on the annexation of Kashmir and Ladakh to the Sikh kingdom (1819–1834) and the Treaty of Amritsar (1846), which transferred Kashmir to the Dogra kingdom, among other historical factors. Between 1960 and 1962, China established a new claim line—roughly corresponding to the present Line of Actual Control (LAC)—west of the Macartney-MacDonald Line. The August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 added friction. Although it did not legally cancel or alter existing bilateral border agreements with China, some of those agreements referred to the ‘state of J&K’ as bordering China. The 2020 Galwan Valley clash triggered a protracted military and diplomatic stand-off along the LAC, with relations improving only after the October 2024 talks. Middle Sector: There’s sparse disagreement over the border in this stretch along the watershed from Ladakh to Nepal, and covers the border between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on the Indian side and Tibet on the Chinese side. After the 2003–2005 diplomatic negotiations, China recognised India’s sovereignty over Sikkim in return for India recognising Tibet as part of China. Eastern Sector: This stretch, from the eastern limit of Bhutan to near Talu Pass at the tri-junction of Tibet, India and Myanmar, is largely defined by the McMahon Line. In 1949–50, China renounced earlier foreign agreements as “unequal treaties imposed upon it during the century of humiliation”, rejected the McMahon Line and demanded renegotiation.

Past border resolution proposals by China had suggested a land swap, with India recognising Chinese control in western sector especially in Aksai Chin, in exchange for China recognising Indian sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

China remains inflexible on parts of Aksai Chin under its occupation because the Tibet-Xinjiang/National Highway 219, which runs parallel to the LAC in several places and passes through Aksai Chin, is a key route linking Tibet with Xinjiang.

Xinjiang, China’s largest province, accounting for about 17 percent of its total landmass, holds important resources and provides access through the Karakoram Highway in PoK for its CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and through Central Asia for its BRI (Belt & Road Initiative).