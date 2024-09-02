'Brahmin Genes' | The Superiority-Victimhood Complex

By the mid-18th century, Brahmins had started expanding their concepts of purity and impurity on a large scale. Historian Susan Bayly writes that they achieved this through the sponsorship of Brahmin-centred royal rituals, and the support of pan-Indian holy places and devotional traditions.

By the late nineteenth century, their claims to be Aryan, possessing pure blood as compared to others, featured regularly in public discourse and they came to occupy key positions in the colonial bureaucracy during the various presidencies. Quite frequently, the knowledge of Indian society acquired by the British colonial administrators was provided by Brahmins who, in the process, legitimised their superiority.

During the second half of the nineteenth century, anti-caste leaders like the Phules in Western India, and in the first half of the twentieth century, the non-Brahmin movement in Madras, challenged not only the Brahmin superiority claims but also demanded their share in the administration, as opposed to the disproportionate share of Brahmins.