Modi 3.0 Cabinet Reflects the Power of Caste and Dynasty in Indian Politics

Looking beyond the headlines is a fascinating exercise.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for his third successive term, there was an eagerness to show that he was as much in command, and, as one headline put it: Modi starts third term, on his terms.

My sardonic reaction was: "Oh? Really?"

You only have to look at the details below the headline to see that its wordplay may well contradict the meanings of the National Democratic Alliance government under Modi 3.0. I am waiting to know how much of this will be a mix of principled coordination and how much of it will be led by the pushes and pulls of demanding allies. You could call it an emerging mix of coalition dharma and coalition drama.