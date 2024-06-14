The 'Vote Bank' No One's Talking About — Upper Caste Hindus Firmly Back BJP, NDA

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results saw a shift of a section of the Dalit community’s voter base towards the INDIA bloc, besides strong support from Muslims and an increase in support from OBCs in key states.

But that isn’t the only consolidation that the elections saw. Upper caste Hindu communities, traditionally a BJP supporting group, also consolidated firmly behind the NDA. While the Muslim and Dalit votes, referred commonly in election analysis and by politicians as ‘vote banks’ are oft-discussed, the consolidation of the upper caste Hindu voter base mostly goes unaddressed and isn’t referred to as the same.