Rahul Has Catalysed a Return to Caste Politics as a Counter to Modi's Hindutva

Although the caste census was part of the INDIA bloc’s narrative during the recent Lok Sabha polls and figured prominently in the Congress party’s manifesto, it has gained momentum ever since Rahul stood up as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament during the recent Budget session and thundered, "Wait and watch. We (the Opposition) will make sure that the bill (for a caste census) is passed here."

Having thrown down the gauntlet so aggressively, Rahul may well have catalysed a return to caste politics as a counter to the BJP’s Hindutva. The Mandal-Kamandal wheel looks poised to come full circle as the idea of a caste census fires the imagination of marginalised groups and communities hit in the past ten years by demonetisation, the pandemic, and policies like increasing indirect taxes, government job cutbacks, Agniveer, etc, for which labharthi schemes are poor compensation.