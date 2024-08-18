Data Story: In Support of a Caste Census to Minimise Access Inequities

[This article has been written by the Azaad Awaaz initiative of the Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), OP Jindal Global University. See its website here to learn more about the initiative and its work.]

In a recent judgment, the Supreme Court pronounced that reservations for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes must be sub-categorised to ensure that the weakest sections of the marginalised are protected. The judgment’s emphasis on sub-categorisation and looking at the SCs and STs as a non-homogeneous sect leans further towards the raging debate of the need for a caste census, brought on by the resurgent Opposition.

The Opposition has been demanding a caste census to update the 2011 census data. The current structure of reservations in the country has been taken from the report submitted by the Mandal Commission in 1980, after an extensive study of the 1931 census.