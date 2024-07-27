Caste and Commensality: On Violence Against Dalit Christians in Telangana

On 7 July, poet and historian Afsar Mohammad wrote a story for the Telugu newspaper Andhra Jyothy’s Sunday magazine titled ‘Dear Mary.’ It depicts the growing commensal relations between Mary and a Brahmin boy Sreekar, and a mob attack on a Christian Church. The author narrates the many worlds explored by Sreekar in the company of Mary—transporting him from the confined realm of his home and vicinity, nestled amidst the picturesque Telangana scenery characterised by Dabha houses with terraced rooftops, the ever-dominant Neem tree looming overhead, and tranquil evenings spent contemplating the stars in serene comfort.

As seen in the story, Mohammad made a clear connection between Brahmanical anxieties over relaxed commensality, and political violence against the church and its members. It sparked extensive discussion on social media, eliciting harsh criticism who objected to the author's depiction of Brahmins as central to the violence, and for depicting ethical and social implications of denial of commensality as a major fault line in Hindu political identity.