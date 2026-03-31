BJP's Catla Fish Outreach Endorsing Non-Veg for Bengal Polls Stinks of Hypocrisy

It was mid-February when a journalist, during a press conference held by West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Shamik Bhattacharya, asked him about his stand on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha’s suggestion for restrictions on the sale of meat and fish near schools and linking non-vegetarian food to “violent tendencies” among children.

Bhattacharya reacted strongly, saying, “Bihar-e maach chhara banchte parbe naki? Bihari mangsho khabe na? Ki bolchhen? Prokayshe bikri na hole oprokayshe ki hobe? Oi je ki handi bole mangshota? Champaran meat? Kolkatay chheye gechhe. Maach Bangalio khabe, maach Bihario khabe. Okhane oder Champaran meat khaowa hobe, amader ekhane amra oder kochi panthar jhol khaowabo. Vivekananda bole gechen—Makali pantha khabe, Bangali pantha khabe, Bihario pantha khabe. Keu atkate gele bhenge guriye debe. Ke kothakar kon officer bole je... amra dorkar hole ekhan theke lok pathiye debo.” ("Can they survive in Bihar without fish? Won't Biharis eat meat? What are you saying? If it’s not sold publicly, what will happen privately? What is that meat cooked in a pot called? Champaran meat? It has taken over Kolkata. Bengalis will eat fish, and Biharis will eat fish too. There, they will have their Champaran meat, and here, we will feed them our kochi pathar jhol (tender mutton curry).

Vivekananda said—what will these headless ghosts say? Mahakali will eat mutton, Bengalis will eat mutton, and Biharis will also eat mutton. If anyone tries to stop it, they will be crushed. Who is this officer from wherever who says... if needed, we will send people from here."