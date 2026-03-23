Bengal Polls: Why RG Kar Rape Victim's Mother Seeking BJP Ticket Has Ignited Row

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When she heard the news about Abhaya's mother seeking a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Barasat University student and women's rights activist Neha Chakraborty's first reaction was that of utter shock, followed by sheer disappointment. And a personal sense of betrayal.
On 5 September 2024, Neha and her friends were beaten, harassed, and locked up by the police, simply for standing up against the rape and murder of the young trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The demonstrations at Colony More that night had been part of the "Reclaim the Night" movement that spread across the state soon after the discovery of the crime 9 August 2024.
"Our fight was not just for Abhaya (fearless, the moniker given to the victim). We endured all that because we were fighting for the rights and safety of working women and students everywhere. And we all know the BJP's track record when it comes to gender violence in other states," Neha tells The Quint.
Days after the Election Commission of India announced the election dates, to be held in two phases in April, reports emerged about Abhaya's mother announcing her decision to contest the elections from Panihati on a BJP ticket.
In an interview to regional media outlet Inscript.com, the mother said that she did not want to remain hidden from view anymore. She also told media that she "wanted to join the BJP so that she could uproot the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has failed to bring justice for Abhaya, despite the protracted protests and movement."
Abhaya's family confirmed to The Quint that she indeed has decided to contest the elections and had been in talks with the party for the same as, "only by being in power can one hold others in power accountable for their wrongs".
After all, it was the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] which had been the instrumental political force behind the RG Kar movement. The CPI(M) leaders like Meenakshi Mukherjee and other Left activists had been key in the case, whose interventions led to the discovery of the incident and the victim's body. They have been shrill critics of the TMC's handling of the investigation, the irregularities over evidence and process, and so on.
Speaking to the media, the mother said that the Left groups had used Abhaya's case for its own political gains. CPI(M) leader Satarup Bose told The Quint that the mother's statements were "that of a BJP candidate, not the mother of a victim."
When asked why the CPI(M) had failed to gain electoral brownie points for their role in the campaign, Ghosh said, "This is the first election to be held since the protests. Whether it has an electoral impact is yet to be seen."
The CPI(M) has fielded leader Kalatan Dasgupta, who was among two persons arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors in a bid to defame Mamata Banerjee, an allegation the party has squarely refuted as "false charge".
The BJP incidentally has neither declined nor confirmed the victim's mother's candidacy. Panihati is not part of the list of seats the party has announced candidates for yet. The Quint tried reaching out to several BJP leaders and functionaries in West Bengal for confirmation but was not given a response. And yet, the ticket would fit in neatly with its peg of women's safety, which it has somewhat successfully mobilised against the TMC.
Starting with alleged mass rapes in Sandeshkhali to the RG Kar issue, the party has managed to pitch the party under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee as a "party of rapists". The narrative seems to have percolated down to certain sections of voters who were anyway leaning toward BJP or given to anti-incumbency.
Nevertheless, for the women involved closely with the movement, the developments have brought a sense of despair and irony. "We are feeling a strange paradox. Watching Abhaya’s mother join the BJP in the name of 'women’s safety' is so ironic that I don’t know how to accept this," Kolkata-based martial artists Roudri Bakchi, who had also participated in the protests, tells The Quint.
Bakchi adds that she was not a "political" person before "Reclaim the Nights" protests, but the incident scared her enough to act. "What drove me to protest was the fact that if I didn't, my state would soon become like BJP-ruled states, where rape is normalised, and the government becomes increasingly blase," she says.
Madhubanti Mitra, an Assistant Professor at Kolkata's Swami Vivekanda University, who was also closely associated with the movement, echoes these sentiments.
Indrani Chankrabarty, Professor, Head of Department (English Literature) Prabhu Jagadbandhu College, however, tells The Quint that the betrayal that the protesters have been feeling is not a comment on the victim's mother.
"Humans have not been designed to be able to bear the kind of grief that she went through, and it is thus not my place to comment on her decisions. But it is a mistake to trust that the BJP, which garlands rapists and justifies victim-shaming in the states it rules, would bring justice or closure for victims of gender-based violence."
A senior journalist who reports on politics in West Bengal, however, says (while requesting anonimity) that the ticket controversy and the larger issue of sexual violence may become an emotive plank for the Opposition, but it is unlikely to dent electoral results in Panihati or elsewhere.
The scribe points out that it would nevertheless be wrong to assume this issue on its own would convert any real votes for them. Those who endorse the BJP's stance on rape usually tend to endorse the party's other views as well, meaning they are already its voters."
She points out that the fact that the party has not commented on the "ticket" so far is telling. When asked, as per a report in The Telegraph, about the ticket, BJP Bengal president Shamik Bhattacharya had previously refused comment.
(With additional reporting inputs from Kolkata-based independent researcher Soumya Mondal.)