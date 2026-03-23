Bengal Polls: Why RG Kar Rape Victim's Mother Seeking BJP Ticket Has Ignited Row

Days after the Election Commission of India announced the election dates, to be held in two phases in April, reports emerged about Abhaya's mother announcing her decision to contest the elections from Panihati on a BJP ticket.

In an interview to regional media outlet Inscript.com, the mother said that she did not want to remain hidden from view anymore. She also told media that she "wanted to join the BJP so that she could uproot the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has failed to bring justice for Abhaya, despite the protracted protests and movement."

Abhaya's family confirmed to The Quint that she indeed has decided to contest the elections and had been in talks with the party for the same as, "only by being in power can one hold others in power accountable for their wrongs".