Rhetoric Without Roadmap: Modi's Bengal Visit Shows BJP is Keen on Recalibration

A huge number of voters in poll-bound West Bengal remain in limbo with their data issues unresolved, yet the Assembly elections are proceeding in two phases in April. That discomfort was unmistakably palpable at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden election rally at the mythic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on 14 March, even as his speech itself was a disappointment.

Not a single word for the crowds standing in queues for hours, waiting to resolve their Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-related issues. No assurance on the gas crisis that has restaurants fearing closure any day, and sweet shops warning they may run out of supplies for Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year).

All the PM offered was the usual catalogue of Central schemes allegedly sabotaged by the Trinamool Congress (TMC)—and the usual laundry list of the party's corruption.

Incidentally, 14 March is also Nandigram Dibas, the day that marks a defining moment in Bengal's recent political history. The PM skipped its significance entirely. Unlike 2021, when he opened every speech with his “Didi, o Didi” refrain, he resisted uttering Mamata Banerjee’s or Abhishek Banerjee’s name.