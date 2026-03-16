Election Commission Reshuffles Bengal Bureaucracy Hours After Announcing Polls

The Election Commission of India on 16 March 2026 ordered the immediate removal of West Bengal’s Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, appointing Dushyant Nariala as the new Chief Secretary and Sanghamitra Ghosh as the new Home Secretary.

The reshuffle was implemented hours after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly election schedule, with polling set for 23 and 29 April and counting on 4 May. The changes were directed to ensure administrative impartiality during the election period.