Bilawal’s SCO Visit Is Opportune for Indo-Pak Bilateral Talks to Materialise

For Pakistan, the event is of prime importance because of the regional/ multilateral nature that it cannot afford to lock itself out of. The SCO is led by China, a long-time ally of Pakistan. Russia is an important regional player, with Turkey and KSA having shown interest in joining, and with many Central Asian states already its members. So Bhutto’s attendance should not be looked at with surprise. Indeed, it would have been seen as churlish and an act of self-harm by Pakistan had she decided not to send her FM in person.

But I disagree with the conventional analysis that given the political sensitivities in both countries, especially with general elections coming up for both, neither country would or should want to conduct any bilateral meeting because of its potential political cost, domestically. And even though Bhutto has tried to manage expectations, or pre-empt any criticism that he failed, by pointing out that SCO doesn’t permit bilateral engagement on its platform, it remains that there is no bar on conducting bilateral dialogue on the sidelines of the main moot. And one would, therefore, expect many such sideline meetings to be taking place, but perhaps not one between India and Pakistan.