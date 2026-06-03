Bengal after Mamata: What Explains the Collapse of TMC's House of Cards?

The temptation, after the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) defeat in West Bengal, is to begin with the numbers and conclude that the party is wounded but not finished. After all, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 207 seats and TMC was reduced to 80, but the vote-share gap was far less dramatic. Roughly 46 per cent for BJP and 41 per cent for TMC, with a vote-share difference of only 5%. On paper, this seems to suggest that TMC remains socially entrenched, even if electorally devastated.

But this is precisely where the numbers may deceive us.