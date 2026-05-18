Fatalism of ‘First Ram, Then Bam’: Bengal’s Left Can't Return by Enabling BJP

Tactical voting, in itself, is not necessarily irrational. In a first-past-the-post system, voters often abandon their preferred party to support the candidate most likely to defeat the party they dislike most.

Lokniti-CSDS’s 2021 West Bengal post-poll survey found that 10.7% of valid respondents said they had voted “to defeat someone else”, while another 6% described their vote as shaped by “a bit of both” preference and opposition.

There are voices from the ground that capture this calculation. In 2019, Sitaram Yechury acknowledged that he had heard the slogan “Ebar Ram, pore bam” during the campaign, while insisting that this tendency was among Left supporters rather than CPI(M) members.

A 2021 ground report from Birbhum and Purulia recorded former Left workers explaining that they were still emotionally or ideologically attached to the Left, but saw the BJP as the only available instrument against the TMC.

One former CPI(M) worker from Birbhum reportedly described himself as not ideologically comfortable in the BJP, but willing to “hold on” to it to defeat Trinamool; another from Manbazar argued that he had not left the Left “in his mind” but had temporarily moved to the BJP to end TMC rule.

In the run-up phase to the election in 2026, while talking to the local CPI(M) workers in the North 24 parganas district, the same logic echoed, recurrently.