Balochistan: A Peculiar Symmetry in the Recent Attacks by Pakistan and Iran

There is a peculiar symmetry with respect to the recent developments in Pakistan and Iran, manifested in the attacks by both sides on each other’s Balochistan area.

All the targeted groups are Baloch fighting for independence from Pakistan on one hand, and from Iran on the other, but it is not clear if they are in any way fighting for a common cause. Islamabad and Tehran both do not acknowledge that they provide sanctuary to the other's Balochi militants.

The two Balochistans are parallel, sparsely populated provinces — called Balochistan in Pakistan and Sistan and Baluchistan in Iran — and are divided by a 1000 or so kilometre border.