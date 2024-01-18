The Baluch Quagmire: Mistrust Between Iran and Pakistan Has Come to a Boil

While the rancour vis-à-vis Jaish ul Adl has increased since 2018-2019, the blame game between the two neighbours is not new. After the United States invaded Afghanistan, Iran saw a sudden rise in deadly attacks by Baloch insurgents in its Sistan o Baluchestan province and other adjoining ones. The primarily active group then was Jundallah, which had a base inside Pakistan’s Baluchistan and the blessings of the Americans who were, at the time, operating at whim inside Pakistan.

As the attacks got deadlier, Iran started exerting pressure on Islamabad to rein in the terror group. The latter expressed helplessness. Iran caught a lucky break when it managed to capture and execute Jundallah’s head, Abdolmalek Rigi, in 2010.

It was said then that the intelligence for the same was provided by Pakistan. Then, the Raymond Davis fiasco happened in Pakistan where the aforementioned CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) agent shot and killed at least two Pakistani intelligence operatives. The fallout that followed saw Pakistan kicking out Jundallah from its soil, but it found sanctuary around an American base in Afghanistan. However, the group quickly collapsed, as operating from inside the western region of Afghanistan where locals had massive pro-Iran sentiments, proved to be difficult.

However, shortly after, some of the members from Jundallah established another group and named it Jaish ul Adal. While this group did a few shock-and-awe operations in its early days, it did not manage to rattle Iran in any meaningful way. Many of its leaders were either killed by Iran or were arrested by Pakistan and handed over to the former for execution. In one instance, one of its leaders was killed by the Afghanistan Taliban based on intelligence provided by Iran.