Iran Says It Has Launched Attacks on What It Calls Militant Bases in Pakistan

On 16 January, Iran launched attacks in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl.
(Representational photo)
Missiles and drones were used in the attack on Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan, as per state-run IRNA news agency. The news agency further adds that Pakistan did not immediately acknowledge the attack.
"These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported.
Jaish al-Adl was formed in 2012 and labelled as a “terrorist” organisation by Tehran.
Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni militant group operating across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan.
The strikes have come at a time when there is already tension brewing in the region of the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
On 15 January, Iran fired missiles into Iraq at what it called an Israeli “spy headquarters” near the US Consulate compound in the city of Irbil, AP reported.
Last year in December, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that killed at least 11 policemen.
(This is a developing copy. It will be updated with more details.)