Is This Arvind Kejriwal's VP Singh Moment?

Yet, despite the dissimilarities, it may be a risk worth taking. The INDIA bloc doesn’t have much going for it currently. A cry for democracy with a face to rally around could well be the shot in the arm it needs. But for this, Kejriwal will have to rein in his personal ambitions and become the defining symbol of the campaign rather than the PM candidate even as he joins the electoral fray.

The ball is in his court to reach out to the rest of the Opposition and make it work, if only to present a worthy challenge instead of giving Modi and the BJP a tame walkover.

It is up to Kejriwal to seize the moment. He could soften his angularities, evolve a more consensual approach with other Opposition leaders and enlarge his one-and-a-half state platform into one befitting a national leader. Or he could stand on his ego and pursue his Lone Wolf style of politics to the exclusion of others, which will not take him very far.

The time has come for Kejriwal to grow up. He can no longer be the enfant terrible of Indian politics. It worked when he and his newbie party had to grab headlines and stay in the news. But the road ahead calls for maturity and level-headed thinking, especially if he is going to remain in prison for some time.

(Arati R Jerath is a Delhi-based senior journalist. She tweets @AratiJ. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)