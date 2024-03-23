With No Relief From the Courts, is Kejriwal's AAP Facing an Existential Crisis?

Unfortunately for the party, the best-case scenario does not look very likely for now. The early indications from the Supreme Court, coupled with the developments in the cases of Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha, hardly paint an encouraging picture. Moreover, the fact that AAP's fate seems to have escaped its own hands is an ominous indicator of the depth of the crisis.

There are two main aspects to this existential crisis.

The first aspect of it relates to leadership. Put simply, AAP is a supremo-based party without a first family. The institutional design of such a party makes it especially vulnerable to swift political decapitations. Once you remove the decision-making leader at the top, the party structures below quickly fall into disarray, with the party resembling a headless chicken.