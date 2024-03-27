Anantkumar Hegde Dropped: Was He a Millstone Around the BJP's Neck in Karnataka?

The BJP was quick to distance itself from the statement, stating they were Hegde's personal observations, while the Congress accused the BJP of attempting to tamper with the Constitution and questioned its commitment to BR Ambedkar's vision.

This was the second time Hegde referred to amending the Constitution. In 2017 too, as Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, he suggested changing the Constitution. "We will respect the Constitution, but the Constitution has changed several times and will change in the future too. We are here to change the Constitution and we'll change it," he asserted.

At the same event, he urged people to identify with their religion or caste and ridiculed those who claimed to be secular.