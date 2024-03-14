8 New Faces, 9 MPs Replaced: Why a Rebellion Is Brewing Within Karnataka BJP

Meanwhile, noted cardiologist Manjunath, who is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is seeking election from Bengaluru Rural, which has been the impregnable fortress of the DK brothers – Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his brother and sitting MP DK Suresh. The latter has been renominated by the Congress to contest from Bengaluru Rural.

When Manjunath retired after a 35-year-long career at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Bengaluru in January 2024, there was speculation of him taking the plunge into electoral politics.

But what has surprised all is that he will be contesting on a BJP ticket, when he is from the JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda's family. Manjunath told the media the reason was that the BJP offered him "a bigger platform, where one can pitch ideas and work to turn them into realities."