No Thought Control, Please! Ideological Defiance in Karnataka via Textbooks

"We don't need no, education. We don't need no thought control."

Those cynical, idealistic thoughts reflecting teenage angst from the British rock band Pink Floyd's cult album, The Wall, come to mind as policymakers in India squabble, dribble, and quibble over what should be taught in classrooms — or what should not be taught. In this masked power struggle marked by an ideological chasm is a hidden truth: youngsters are often made to remember or forget things, through the instrument of textbooks, to suit the powers that be.

It does not come as a surprise, therefore, that Karnataka's Congress-led rulers have decided to restore to the government-driven school textbooks, the life and thoughts of some radical, reformist leaders and icons of democracy and free thought in India. This reverses the action of the previous BJP-controlled establishment that had decided to drop the works of the same.