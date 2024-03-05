Karnataka Congress Outdid Itself in Rajya Sabha Polls, but Challenges Remain

Whether such narratives would have any bearing on voters is yet to be seen. But political experts tell The Quint that the BJP's sustained attacks on the Congress and the minorities in the state are a part of its strategy to regain footing in Karnataka, where it has historically performed well in the Lok Sabha polls.

This is especially significant considering that the Congress, led by CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, managed to keep their flock together during the recently held Rajya Sabha polls on 27 February, in which it won three out of four seats and even got a BJP MLA to cross-vote for the Congress candidate.

So, what worked for the Congress in Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha polls – at a time when the party suffered a blow in Himachal Pradesh? What didn't work for the BJP?