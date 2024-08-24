J&K Assembly Polls: BJP's Three-fold Strategy to Prevent a 'Secular' Coalition

[This is Part I of a three-part curtain-raiser on the J&K assembly elections scheduled between 18 September and 1 October.]

The BJP appears to be pulling out all stops to prevent a 'secular' coalition from winning a majority in Jammu and Kashmir, for which assembly elections are to be held in late September. While the National Conference and the Congress are engaged in talks to reach a pre-poll seat adjustment, the ruling establishment appears to be working harder to prevent that sort of alliance from coming to power.

The strategy is apparently three-fold.