Greater Powers for J&K LG: Modi Government's Message is Clear

In January 1950, the Indian president issued a proclamation under Article 370, adumbrating the nature of powers that the country’s Parliament was to exercise over Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), which had freshly joined the Union. The edict was supposed to confine these powers to three categories of subjects (defence, communication, and foreign affairs) specified in the accession treaty. This feature endowed the erstwhile state with unrivalled legislative privileges in India.

However, differences soon emerged, for example, over whether federal institutions such as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India should enjoy any jurisdiction over J&K at all. The parleys between the autonomist leaders of Kashmir like Mirza Afzal Beg and those representing Delhi, ironed out those dissensions, albeit briefly, and the points of convergence between the two sides were enshrined in a document called the Delhi Agreement of 1952.