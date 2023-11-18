ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Shami – A Beast Unleashed

Shami Finally Got What He Deserved

In a match that saw over 750 runs being scored, Shami went at less than six runs per over and also picked up seven wickets. It was the perfect revenge act by Shami, as India had dropped him from the semi-final against the same team during the 2019 World Cup. Shami showed India what they had missed four years back.

Shami's coach Badruddin Siddique had expressed shock and disappointment after his pupil's exclusion from the XI in 2019.

"Stunned. How can you drop someone after he has picked 14 wickets for you in four games? What more do you expect out of your fast bowlers?" Siddique was quoted as saying by IANS back then. But the coach must be very happy to see his pupil showing his class and delivering on his promise on such a grand occasion finally.