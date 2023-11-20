World Cup Final: What Did Travis Head Get Right That the Indian Batsmen Didn't?

The Kohli-Rahul partnership was 67 off 18.3 overs. That is 111 balls, extraordinary for a World Cup final and even more extraordinary for a team whose last four scores before the final are 397, 410, 326, and 357.

Fans, analysts, and impartial viewers would agree that neither Kohli (54 off 63) nor Rahul (66 off 107) really tried to take any risks. But this is where India's batting depth got tested. This is where Hardik Pandya becomes so important (the seventh batsman/extra bowler trade-off).

Remember when, against Australia in 2017, Pandya entered when India was 87-5, and his 83 off 66 took the team to 281, with India going on to win that game? There are many such examples where Pandya has rescued the team from being restricted to a small total.

Perhaps Kohli and Rahul chose to not take risks because of this lack of depth. After them, there were only Jaddu and SKY.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, facing Starc and Hazelwood with the new ball, went on a rampage as he smashed 47 runs in 31 balls before being dismissed by Glenn Maxwell due to Travis Head's screamer of a catch.

On that note, back to Head and what he got right.