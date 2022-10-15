World Students Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings

World Students Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Greetings.
World Students' Day is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Azad, who was the 11th President of India. Dr Azad was an great scientist and teacher, who used to like interacting with students and teaching them about science, technology, innovation, and other fields of education. He had a great bond with students and that is why his birthday is observed every year as World Students' Day.
World Students' Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 15 October 2022. The first ever World Students' Day was recognized in the year 2010 when Dr. Kalam was 79 years old. Although United Nations is yet to officially declare 15 October as World Students' Day, people celebrate the day with enthusiasm and pay tribute and homage to the India's one of the best scientists. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Azad is also known as the "Missile Man of India" due to his wonderful work in the development of ballistic missiles.
Here's the list of World Students' Day quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam that you can share with your friends and other students.
Dream is not something that you see while sleeping. It is something that does not let you sleep.
Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.
While children are struggling to be unique, the world around them is trying all means to make them look like everybody else.
Books become permanent companions. Sometimes, they are born before us; they guide us during our life journey and continue for many generations.
If you fail, never give up. Because fail means “First Attempt in Learning”.
One of the very important characteristics of a student is to question. Let the students ask questions.
You see, god helps only people who work hard. That Principle is very clear.
“Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts
and thoughts result in action.”
“Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”
The two most important life-goals I would like every youth to have: One, increase the amount of time that you have at your disposal; two, increase what you can achieve in the time available.
All Birds find shelter during a rain. But Eagle avoids rain by flying above the Clouds. Problems are common, but attitude makes the difference.
“If four things are followed – having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance – then anything can be achieved.”
“You have to have a goal but you have to have strategies to achieve it as fast as possible.”
Don’t fear failing in the first attempt because even the successful maths starts with zero only.
You already have what it takes to succeed. Continue to work hard and make the world to feel proud of you. Happy World Students' Day.
I sincerely hope and pray that each of you have a successful professional life. Happy Happy World Students' Day 2022.
“Being a student is a wonderful as there are lots of new things to learn every day. Happy International Students' Day to you.”
A nation's greatest asset is its best students and its greatest liability is its worst students. You all should try to be the assets rather than liabilities. Happy International Students' Day 2022.
The special day known as World Students' Day is commemorated in the honour of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. On this day, I hope that each of you realises your special potential and uses it to accomplish something amazing, like Dr Kalam did. Happy World Students' Day.
There is no short path to reach the success, so you must never waver in your commitment. Work hard as much as you can and achieve all the goals that you have dreamed of. Happy World Students' Day 2022.
