Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022: Images, Greetings, Wishes, & Messages To Share

Eid-Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is celebrated all over the world by Muslims. This occasion commemorates the birth anniversary of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. It is an auspicious day for Muslims all across India as it reminds them of the kindness, compassion, and teachings of the Holy Prophet. The teachings of Prophet Muhammad have been valuable to the community. The festival Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is also known as Nabi Day, Mawlid, Muhammad’s Birthday, or the Prophet’s Birthday.

On the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, all Islamic stores, businesses, schools, universities, colleges, academic institutions and several marketing stores remain closed or they open for a brief time period only. Government offices, post offices, and banks are also closed on this day.

Share these images, posters, wishes and messages of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi with your friends and family.