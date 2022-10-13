Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, Messages, and Images

Here are some wishes, greetings, messages, and quotes for Karwa Chauth 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
Karwa Chauth is one of the famous Hindu festivals that is celebrated annually by married women for the good health and longevity of their husbands. The festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi and is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. During the festival, Hindu married women keep Karwa Chauth vrat (fast) from sunrise till moonrise and offer special prayers for Goddess Parvati.
According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will start on Thursday, 13 October 2022. The tithi begins at 1:59 am. The festival will end on Friday, 14 October 2022. The tithi ends at 3:08 am.
Let's find out some best wishes, quotes, greetings, messages, and images to share on Karwa Chauth 2022.
Check out the list of Karwa Chauth wishes, greetings, quotes, and messages below. You can share them with your husband, wife, and other loved ones.
On this Karva Chauth, I just wanted to mention that I appreciate you coming my way, sweetheart. Happy Karva Chauth!!
You have never looked this beautiful, and the moon has never been more romantic. Karwa Chauth is so unique and significant for both of us because of the enchanted touch of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth to you, my beloved wife. I promise to always love you. Happy Karwa Chauth my better half.
I consider myself extremely lucky to have a wife like you who has been my greatest source of support throughout life's difficulties. I wish you a happy Karwa Chauth 2022, my love.
Together, let's look at the moon. Let love each other and leave a permanent imprint on our lives like the moon's milky whiteness sweeps across the sky. Darling, I promise to be yours always and you to be mine. Happy Karwa Chauth 2022.
Gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or any other valuable things are insufficient to adequately express your value because, to me, darling, you are indescribably PRICELESS! Happy Karwa Chauth! I hope you live a long and happy life.
A perfect marriage is a strong bond between two imperfect people who remain committed to one another. Happy Karwa Chauth!
No doubt that we celebrate Karwa Chauth only once in a year but my dear I celebrate you in my life every day and minute. Happy Karwa Chauth.
Wishing a very Happy Karwa Chauth to my dear husband who is the reason behind my smile gives me all the reasons to smile and makes me special always. I wish a we stay together till eternity. Happy Karwa Chauth 2022.
Mutual respect, lots of love, bundles of happiness, and never ending togetherness. This is all that I want in our life. May our marriage be a happier one forever. Happy Karva chauth dear Hubby!
A great marriage is not perfect always, you have to make it perfect through love, respect, and understanding. Let's pledge to have each other's back through thick and thin. Happy Karwa Chauth dear wife.
Just like the moonrise on Karwa Chauth has a great impact on our lives. I hope we leave the same mark on each other forever. Happy Karwa Chauth wifey.
I wish you a long life, lots of happiness, and good health on this Karwa Chauth. Many many happy returns of the day.
We are two pods in the pea. We are meant to be together like a rose and its fragrance. Let's celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth with full enthusiasm and fervor. Goddess Parvati bless with longevity. Happy Karva Chauth.
Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Images, and Greetings.
Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: A woman celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth and looking towards moon.
Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Images to share with your friends & family.
Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Rituals.
Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Surprise Gifts for Wife.
