World Smile Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Messages & Wishes To Share With Loved Ones

Hoping that Everyone Smiles Brighter this World Smile Day
(Photo: FIT)
World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of every October and this year we will be celebrating this day on 7 October. A smile plays an important role in keeping us together and sharing a feeling of unity, happiness, and kindness. It is a gesture that needs no words and is understood well.
The World Smile Day was created by a commercial artist as a response to the creation of the smiley face. His name was Harvey Ball and he was the one behind the smiley face that we widely use to express ourselves. He created the smiley face in 1963 and the first world smiley day was celebrated in 1999. After the death of Harvey in 2022, World Smile Foundation was created to honour his name and memory.
Let's share the theme, quotes, wishes, and messages on this day to spread happiness.
The theme for World Smile Day 2022 is "Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile."
Pass a smile to a person who needs it this World Smile Day
A smile can change a person's mood
"Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful."- Thich Nhat Hanh
"Peace begins with a smile." — Mother Teresa
"There is fear when frowning. There is love when smiling." —Maxime Lagacé
"A smile is happiness you'll find right under your nose." — Tom Wilson
"A warm smile is the universal language of kindness." — William Arthur Ward
“Share your smile with the world. It’s a symbol of friendship and peace.”– Christie Brinkley
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)