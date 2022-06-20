World Refugee Day 2022: Date, Theme, Images, Quotes, and Wishes

Refugee Day 2022: Quotes and Wishes

Refugee Day is not just a day, it reflects our solidarity towards refugees. Here are some of the Refugee Day quotes and wishes that we can send to our Refugee friends, colleagues, acquaintances, and so on. We can also share Refugee Day 2022 quotes and wishes on social media to show our love and support to refugees.

''To be called a refugee is the opposite of an insult; it is a badge of strength, courage, and victory" - Tennessee Office for Refugees

“A refugee is someone who survived and who can create the future" - Amela Koluder

“Refugees are not terrorists. They are often the first victims of terrorism" - António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres

“Refugees didn’t just escape a place. They had to escape a thousand memories until they’d put enough time and distance between them and their misery to wake to a better day" - Nadia Hashimi

“I urge you to celebrate the extraordinary courage and contributions of refugees past and present' - Kofi Annan

"It affects and involves us all, and what it needs is understanding, compassion and political will to come together and find real answers for the refugee plight. This has become a defining challenge of our times' - Filippo Grandi