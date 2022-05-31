‘Flee’ Review: Brilliantly-Crafted Exploration of a Queer Afghan Refugee’s Tale

A still from Flee featuring Amin.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
The Oscar-nominated film Flee, directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, is a deeply personal tale about an Afghan refugee who is recounting, and often still coming to terms with his identity, both as a refugee and a gay man. Our protagonist, (pseudonym) Amin Nawabi, now lives in Denmark with his partner Kasper, in stark contrast to the story the film starts out with.
Using animation as the medium, Rasmussen has said, was a choice he made to keep Amin’s anonymity intact. While the reason is somber, the result is magnificent since the choice of such a difficult medium creates an immersive tapestry, taking the viewer through each memory Amin recalls while also making it seem like we’re privy to something private.
A still from Flee featuring Amin and Kasper.
Flee touches upon multiple facets and stages of Amin’s life– the constant fear of losing members of his family (and losing some), the way he and his family are exploited by corrupt police officials, relying on human traffickers for their life and freedom, choosing survival perhaps above all else, dealing with shame and the feeling of being trapped, and much more.
There are still things Amin hasn’t properly dealt with, and as he goes on that journey, the viewers also understand how the circumstances have had lasting effects on the person he has grown to become.
A still from Flee.
He feels not only a pressure to succeed but also carries the responsibility of never disappointing his family– he tries to prod and fix everything about him that he thinks won’t fit into his family’s ideal. The animation, in itself, is brilliant and succeeds in creating fear and suspense when intended.
The style evolves and changes, relying heavily on lines and colour to tell the immersive story, while also creating the anxiety of the cramped spaces wherein some of the most terrifying parts of the film occur.
The film is elevated by Swedish composer Uno Helmersson's soundtrack. I will never listen to 'Take on Me' again without thinking of Flee.
A still from Flee.
Rasmussen tells his friend’s story with the sensitivity and artistry it deserves. In Flee, even Rasmussen is an outsider and we see the images through Amin’s eyes– it’s his coming-of-age story. Be it, the way he recalls his family’s journey from Kabul to Moscow or his crush on Jean-Claude Van Damme.
