‘Flee’ Review: Brilliantly-Crafted Exploration of a Queer Afghan Refugee’s Tale

The Oscar-nominated film Flee, directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, is a deeply personal tale about an Afghan refugee who is recounting, and often still coming to terms with his identity, both as a refugee and a gay man. Our protagonist, (pseudonym) Amin Nawabi, now lives in Denmark with his partner Kasper, in stark contrast to the story the film starts out with.

Using animation as the medium, Rasmussen has said, was a choice he made to keep Amin’s anonymity intact. While the reason is somber, the result is magnificent since the choice of such a difficult medium creates an immersive tapestry, taking the viewer through each memory Amin recalls while also making it seem like we’re privy to something private.